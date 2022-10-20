WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County announced Dr. Taylor Ratcliff of Baylor Scott and White Medical Center would be the new medical director for their Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Ratcliff will be the county’s third medical director since the founding of the service in 1975. He is replacing Dr. Jeff Jarvis, who served the county for 11 years.

As medical director, Ratcliff will support EMS personnel and first responders through training, protocol development and medical improvement efforts.

“Prehospital medicine and emergency care is rapidly evolving, and I am honored to join a team that is providing high-quality, cutting-edge care to the residents of Williamson County. The EMS team, the associated first responders and Dr. Jarvis have developed an excellent system, and I am excited to help maintain that excellence into the future,” Ratcliff said.

Ratcliff is board certified in emergency medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine Services and serves as medical director for other Temple-area agencies.

“We are excited to have Dr. Ratcliff become our new medical director. He is well known in Texas as an EMS advocate and medical director. He will ensure that we are able to continue to provide pre-eminent care to our patients,” said Williamson County EMS Director Mike Knipstein.

The county’s EMS serves a rapidly growing population of over 500,000.

In August, Williamson County commissioners approved the budget for the next fiscal year, allocating $888,000 to hire more EMS personnel.