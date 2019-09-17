Williamson County invites public to attend funeral for Navy veteran with no family

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Commissioners Court agreed unanimously Tuesday to pay for the funeral of a Leander veteran with no known family members.

Mark Lyle Walker, 58, died on Aug. 25. The obituary posted by the Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park listed him as an “unaccompanied veteran” and stated he was a submariner who served in the U.S. Navy.

During his remarks Tuesday at the Commissioners Court, County Judge Bill Gravell invited the public to attend the funeral for Walker.

“There are a lot of things that we do that are important, but I’m going to take time off on that day,” Judge Gravell said. “I’m going to go to a funeral of a man I do not know, but a man who served our nation faithfully. Following that, I will go to the burial because I believe that everyone who dies in Williamson County deserves someone to walk with them to that very last place.”

The service will be held on Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. at the Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone in Cedar Park.

A burial with full military honors will happen that same day at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.

Judge Gravell said, before his death, Walker lived with a friend “who was gracious to take him in.”