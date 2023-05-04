GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — This week we’ve seen thousands of students, teachers and parents rolling around on bikes, roller skates, or other wheels.

That’s because school districts across our area are taking part in National Bike & Roll to School Day.

On Wednesday, several schools in the Austin area participated, and on Thursday, hundreds hopped on bikes in Georgetown. The event was spread throughout seven elementary school campuses within Georgetown ISD.

Typically, this city-wide event takes place on May 3, but because of STAAR testing, the district decided to postpone it to May 4.

Bike & Roll to School Day is a celebratory sign for these students because it marks the end of the school year inching closer, but it’s also an effort to raise awareness about safety in school zones.

The district said parents, students, and drivers in the area can expect an added amount of police officers and even some firefighters stationed around schools on Thursday.

“It’s really a time to highlight safety and just people really being careful in school zones and abiding by the really important safety measures that are in place,” Village Elementary School Principal Rebecca Lambert said.

Lambert also mentioned that some of the city’s engineering team would be out and about Thursday to observe traffic patterns on sidewalks to take note for future improvements in Georgetown.

In Austin, the students who participated had different reasons they enjoyed it. One student at Blackshear Elementary said biking instead of riding in cars produces less pollution, “so we’re helping the environment.”

Another student said they liked “going down all the hills, going through maybe like shortcuts and stuff,” but they also said, “there’s a bunch of snacks at the school in the end. So, I’m just here for that.”

To learn more about the 12th annual National Bike & Roll to School Day, click here.