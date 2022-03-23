WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Videos from across Central Texas captured the tornado outbreak on Monday. One video from Round Rock showed people being caught off guard and running for cover.

Many KXAN viewers questioned why the tornado sirens did not go off on Monday. KXAN asked Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell for an answer.

“I think the greatest resource we have is our local media and our local meteorologists. Sirens are an option, I don’t know if they are the best option today, in today’s world with all the technology available,” he said.

In Georgetown, on top of regularly testing the 23 sirens, officials also conduct what they call a “growl test” that only lasts a few seconds. On the city’s website, officials said the goal of the sirens is to alert people who are outside to seek shelter. They also use sirens in other emergencies such as “hazardous chemical incidents.” They also encourage people to use “multiple means of warning.”

Leander does not have sirens. Its website states a similar reason to Round Rock’s reasoning stating there are faster ways to alert people, including messages sent straight to your phone.

The University of Texas at Austin has sirens it tests once per month, but the City of Austin does not have sirens. A spokesperson told us the fastest way to get the information is with the technology we have today.

Another reason is that sirens could cause confusion and draw people outside instead of keeping them inside.