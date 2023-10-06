Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Oct. 6, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every night in October, Ascension Seton said its hospitals would be glowing pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Ascension Seton said it would serve as a reminder for women to get regular mammograms.

The hospitals that will glow pink this month include:

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas

Ascension Seton Hays

Ascension Seton Williamson

Ascension Seton Bastrop

Ascension Seton Edgar B Davis

Ascension Seton Smithville.

“One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes,” Ascension Seton said. “Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and the second leading cause of death among women in the U.S.”

According to Ascension Seton, early diagnosis helps increase survival chances.

“Do not delay annual screenings, as early detection is critically important to the best breast cancer outcomes,” Ascension Seton said.