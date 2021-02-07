Who is getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Austin? APH releases new demographic data

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health launched a new COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard Saturday (viewable here for desktop and here on mobile devices) which shows the demographics of the more than 31,000 people they have provided COVID-19 vaccine doses to so far.

APH is one of the major state-designated “hubs” for vaccine distribution, though it is not the only place you can get COVID-19 vaccines in the Austin area.

The vaccine recipients represented on the dashboard skews older than Travis County’s population as a whole, with nearly 70% of those vaccinated by APH at 60 years of age or older. Austin health leaders have said this age distribution is to be expected, especially considering anyone over the age of 65 is eligible for the COVID-19 right now under the state of Texas’ 1B tier criteria.

Throughout the vaccine rollout, Austin-area elected officials and community groups have asked Austin Public Health for details about how vaccine distribution would be made equitable in Austin, especially considering Black and Hispanic Austinites make up a disproportionate rate of the area’s COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott cautioned, “we’ve got to be very careful about interpreting the equity of allocations [of the COVID-19 vaccine] right now based on race and ethnicity because right now the national priority is on older individuals.”

He noted that Travis County’s population over 65 years old is much less diverse than the rest of the city. According to 2019 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates, 48% of Travis County’s overall population, 48.8% of the county’s residents are white non-Hispanic, 33.6% are Hispanic or Latino, and 8.2% are Black. By comparison, the 2019 ACS data shows that out of Travis County’s population of those age 65 and older, 68.2% are white non-Hispanic, 18.1% are Hispanic or Latino and 7.6 % are Black.

“This is due to some of the underlying social determinants of health that lead to shorter life expectancies for our communities of color,” Escott explained.

The demographics of the people APH has vaccinated for COVID-19 so far look more similar to Travis County’s over 65 demographics: 64% white, 18.8% Hispanic, and 4% Black.

“Quite frankly, I was really disappointed in seeing the numbers, of course, you always hope for the best, but I felt that, you know, we can be doing more and should be doing more to ensure that we are being equitable in how we administer our vaccines,” said Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes who represents District 2 in southeast Austin.

She pointed out that Austin’s Latino community makes up a disproportionately high rate of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Austin area.

“We have to center our communities that are being affected the most to ensure we are curbing the spread of the virus and reducing risk, thereby saving lives,” she said.

She acknowledges that Austin Public Health has been striving to bring more equity into the vaccine distribution process, for example, by partnering with Travis County to expand the call center to help more people with COVID-19 vaccine appointments who may not be computer-literate. Austin Public Health said the expanded call center operation, in partnership with Travis County, should be ready to begin on Monday.

“We also saw in the data for our African American community is nowhere near where we want it to be in proportion to the population they represent in Travis County,” Fuentes added of the APH COVID-19 vaccine distribution data. “We have to make sure that we are reducing barriers to getting access to the vaccine and getting the word out to our community and ensuring that folks know it’s safe to get vaccinated and that they know where to sign up to get the vaccine and that the data reflects our community.”

Austin Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison, who represents District 1 in east and northeast Austin, noted that she is grateful Austin Public Health was able to share this new demographic data so that elected officials can use it to help guide their decisions and outreach to the community going forward.

Like Fuentes, Harper Madison also expressed concern about the disproportionately low percentage of APH COVID-19 vaccine recipients who are Black.

“I didn’t see anything that I was surprised by,” Harper-Madison said of the APH COVID-19 vaccine distribution data, “but I am definitely recognizing that the numbers are definitely lower than we’d like to see them, in our Latino population, also in our Black population with us hovering around 4%, we could definitely do better. “

Based on her experience helping out with a phone bank for Austin COVID-19 vaccine outreach, Harper-Madison believes that the “digital divide” — the lack of internet access, computer literacy, or help for older people who need help navigating the online registration process — is a barrier that may have contributed to the particularly low rate of Black community members vaccinated by APH so far.

Harper-Madison explained that she and the council members representing east Austin (District 1, 2, 3 and 4) are planning to share more information this week about a volunteer outreach campaign to help more people in the Eastern Crescent get signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine. They plan to start knocking on doors in about a week.

Even if you are not part of this particular east Austin volunteer effort, Harper-Madison encourages you to check on the people in your circle, especially older individuals or those without internet, to see if they need help registering for the vaccine.

“This is definitely one of those times as a community we need to be looking around and seeing what it is that we can contribute,” she said.