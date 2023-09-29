AUSTIN (KXAN) — August’s health inspection scores from Austin Public Health (APH) are in and KXAN took a look at which restaurants got perfect scores.

APH inspected 638 locations across the Austin metropolitan area, such as restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores and schools. 401 of those locations earned scores above an 89 and 57 of those got perfect scores.

In August 2023, only four restaurants in Austin received perfect scores:

Jack in the Box, located at 6133 E Ben White Boulevard

Juiceland, located at 5521 Balcones Drive

Taco Bell, located at 7793 Burnet Road

Wendy’s, located at 1910 W Braker Lane

APH also inspects restaurants in Pflugerville, Texas, with four receiving perfect scores in August 2023:

In-N-Out, located at 1600 Town Center Drive

Nothing Bundt Cakes, located at 18616 Limestone Commercial Drive

Pizza Hut, located at 1713 FM 685 Road

Popeye’s, located at 1547 FM 685 Road

All inspected locations are required to undergo inspection twice in a year. In a given month for 2023, APH averages around 648 inspections.

Number of locations inspected by month, August 2023. (KXAN Photo/Cora Neas)

So far in 2023, the average monthly rate of perfect inspections is around 11.4%. In 2022, APH issued 962 perfect scores — just 10.1% of all scores issued.