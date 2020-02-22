Where will Austin take out its trash? Council says ‘no’ to contract extension with Waste Management

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Where will trash from city facilities go after March 1?

City staff said they are working hard to come up with a plan, after city council denied a more than $1 million emergency contract extension with the current operators of the Austin Community landfill, Waste Management.

“We do not want to continue to send waste to this facility,” Council member Natasha Harper Madison said, referencing years of complaints from Northeast Austin neighbors about the site.

Council member Leslie Pool, who chaired the Waste Management Policy Working Group in 2017, developed recommendations for staff concerning area landfills. She said it feels like the work they did was “ignored.”

“We are operating under emergency measures, but we don’t need to,” she said. “Our adopted policies do not support continuing to use this particular landfill. I’m concerned that staff did not prepare to act on those policies. I’m not gonna be able to support this contract or the actions that got us here.”

She said ultimately, she’d like to see the landfill close.

“It’s a dry well for me to understand why the staff has continued to bring this contract to us,” Pool said.

With such a short deadline to find an alternative, Mayor Steve Adler expressed concerns at the meeting Thursday night.

“So, what happens on March 1 with all the garbage? Does it just pile up? Are we taking the vote today to start accumulating piles of garbage?”

Jeffrey Jacoby with the Texas Campaign for the Environment said that wasn’t the case.

“That’s simply not true. Last night at ZWAC [Zero Waste Advisory Commission], it was confirmed that if this contract isn’t executed, then there will be no disruption in services to the city,” Joacoby said, referencing comments made by the Assistant Director and Director of Austin Resource Recovery.

“My responsibility is to make sure that across the city that regardless of what happens that I find a way to deliver the services that we need. There could be nothing worse than to have a break in service related to garbage,” Ken Snipes, Director of Austin Resource Recovery, told the council.

Pool agreed, she did not envision a break in service or garbage “piling up.” She said their directive was clear, and it is up to Austin Resource Recovery, the city manager and city staff to find a solution–soon.

“The responsibility rests with the city manager,” she told KXAN on Friday. “I have full confidence he is up to the task.”

Mayor Adler echoed that sentiment in a statement to KXAN: “We are confident city staff will quickly find a solution. If they need additional Council approval before the next scheduled Council meeting, we will hold a special called meeting for that.”

We reached out for a comment from the city manager’s office and were told: “The City has been working to provide comprehensive cost-efficient waste disposal and recycling services to all City of Austin departments. It took longer than expected to identify and adequately plan for the different trash, recycling and composting needs of all City facilities. We’re now working hard to proceed with a new solicitation for these services on a long-term basis.”

How are neighbors being affected?

Several neighbors came out to express their frustration with the landfill and its operators to council.