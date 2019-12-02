Where does that Salvation Army holiday red kettle money go?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s that time of year again — the time you start hearing the sound of bells ringing at your favorite stores.

But have you ever wondered who benefits from the Salvation Army? And how much money has the organization raised here in Austin?

“Locally thousands of people receive assistance from the Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, to relief for disaster victims, rehabilitation for the addicted, clothing and shelter to those experiencing homelessness and case management to help people move from crisis to stability,” says Salvation Army spokesperson Major Lewis Reckline. “Eighty-two cents of every dollar the Salvation Army Austin spends is used to support those services in Travis and Williamson Counties.”

Reckline says that red kettles and bell ringers will be stationed outside of stores and local businesses Mondays through Saturdays through Christmas Eve.

“Public contributions to the Red Kettle Campaign enable the Salvation Army to deliver emergency assistance and support to individuals and families who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their lives,” says Reckline.

Watch the full video about the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign above.