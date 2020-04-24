When will the City of Austin reopen public pools?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department said it is closely collaborating with other city leaders and health officials to come up with a timeline to reopen Austin pools.

Per the COVID-19 Mayoral Declaration, aquatic facilities, swim lesson registrations and the Barkings Springs Spillway have been closed for weeks as the city works to enforce social and physical distancing policies.

The city was unable to provide a date it will reopen these amenities, saying it will continue to consult with other departments to monitor the rapidly changing situation.

The city said it hopes neighborhood and apartment pools are also closely following CDC guidelines requiring people to maintain voluntary compliance and refrain from spreading the virus unnecessarily.

Lifeguard training has also been halted for the foreseeable future despite a major shortage in those trained in the position. City officials say they need 750 trained lifeguards annually but only have 234 ready to work when called.

Parks and Recreation officials said its ability to quickly train lifeguards will also be a deciding factor on the city’s pool operation schedule.

The Aquatic Division of the Parks and Recreation Department operates on a general budged of approximately $11 million. All yearly revenue from city pool operations goes to a general fund; the city anticipated approximately $4 million in revenue in fiscal year 2020.