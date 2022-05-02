AUSTIN (KXAN) — Swimming may soon be back at Central Texas’ popular nature preserve, Hamilton Pool.

Travis County officials closed that aspect of the preserve after the February 2021 winter storm caused rocks to break off around the grotto and fall into the water, creating a public safety issue.

A Travis County spokesperson told KXAN part of the pool and beach may open later in May — roughly a year after officials originally closed it.

The portion of the pool where falling rocks may still be a danger will be “sanctioned off by a floating line,” the spokesperson said. Other areas of the preserve have remained open to visitors.

Previously, Travis County said the parks department was working with the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin to “evaluate the safety and stability of the area.”

The county bought seven “conservation easements” to protect the land around both Hamilton Pool and Milton Reimers Ranch Park from future development. Funding for the purchase came from a 2017 bond approved by voters.