What’s the life expectancy in your neighborhood? Here’s how to find out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday, Episcopal Health Foundation released an interactive map, color coding by average life expectancy and grouped by neighborhoods.

The report shows a correlation between life expectancy and non-medical factors like income, poverty rate, race and education in Texas.

For Travis county, most neighborhoods range an average of 77 years and higher, while much of the county east of IH-35 and south of US 290 drops to average life expectancy of 73 to 75.

Williamson County mostly shows average life span over 77 with small pockets of 75 and lower, including Taylor — but a large swath of area between Florence and Jarrell showing life span averages as low as 73.

“Drive 15 minutes through the biggest counties in Texas and you can go from a neighborhood where people usually live more than 85 years to another where the average person dies before he or she is 65,” says Elena Marks, president and CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation. “These numbers should spark important conversations across the state on how we can all take action to address the non-medical, root causes of these dramatic differences in health.”

The research shows that neighborhoods below the federal poverty rate have 27% of residents with the lowest life expectancy. People living in the highest life expectancy neighborhood had only 11% of residents lived below the poverty rate.

It was also shown that higher life expectancy correlates with higher education. Over 40% of Texans living in high expectancy neighborhoods have bachelor’s degrees. In the low expectancy group, only 12% had a college degree or higher.