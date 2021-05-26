Whataburger hiring in Austin area, event planned June 2 at Dell Diamond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whataburger is hiring in the Austin area.

The fast food restaurant chain will hold a hiring event June 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, and company CEO Ed Nelson said it is “ready to offer jobs that can either be short-term or lead to an exciting career with us.”

Along with the opportunity to land a job, the in-person event at the ballpark will include free food, one-of-a-kind Whataburger merchandise, the Whataburger Instagram wall and a shot at winning free Whataburger for a year. The first 250 attendees also get free swag.

Information sessions and on-site job interviews are part of the event, the company says. Those interested need to RSVP for it on Whataburger’s website.