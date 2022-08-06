AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Recent wildfires across the region have emergency agencies reminding locals about specialized alerts that warn of fire threats, flash floods, and other natural events.

Martin Richey, Director of Homeland Security for the Central Area Council of Governments, said subscribers in all ten counties that make up the Central Texas region can sign up online for the free alerts.

The site, WarnCentralTexas.org allows visitors to sign up using their phone number and email to select warning preferences about weather and automatically opting in for alerts from police, fire, and emergency staff.

“We are thinking about it for wildfires today but we need to be thinking about it for hurricanes or other kinds of events in the future,” said Richey.

While no system is perfect, Richey said it’s in everyone’s best interest to have multiple ways of receiving emergency alerts such as a cell phone, television, and weather radio. He stresses that in the moment, agencies try to push the alerts as soon as they can for subscribers if danger is present.

“Especially with wildfires these things are unpredictable, they [the alerting agencies] try to send out the notifications as far in advance as they can,” said Richey. “That’s why it’s important to be signed up.”