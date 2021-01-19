What Joe Biden’s first few days in office could look like

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, KXAN Anchor Robert Hadlock sat down with University of Texas Department of Government Professor Eric McDaniel to discuss the significance of Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration and the outlook for his first few days in office.

Q: Donald Trump’s presidency comes to an end and Joe Biden’s officially begins. How do you anticipate Biden’s first days and weeks to pan out and what’s next for former president Trump?

McDaniel: “President-elect Biden will have quite a bit to work on. One is dealing with the coronavirus and trying to stop the spread but also get the vaccine out. Two, there’s also issues relating to social justice he’ll need to tackle. Again, there are a number of things that from the Obama administration that Biden wants to keep going.”

“I expect [Trump] to still stay in the spotlight, I expect him to be more active on various conservative websites and news outlets.”

Q: Biden’s inauguration comes two days after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Day — for a man who was the first and only vice president of a Black president, Barack Obama, and this time around Joe Biden will be joined by Kamala Harris, who is breaking ground of her own. Can you talk to us about the significance of Biden and Harris’ win among Black voters?

McDaniel: “This is a huge win, and I think that many people see Joe Biden as carrying on the Obama legacy that the success they saw with Obama, they want to see Joe Biden carry on. And with Vice President Harris, what’s a point of note is that she went to a historically Black college, she’s part of a Black sorority, so she’s entrenched in kind of the Black culture. This is kind of a symbol of advancement of Black womanhood.”

Q: What are your thoughts on the Biden Administration’s efforts to fight the virus as well as his relief plan?

McDaniel: “His relief plan is really big, so it’s close to $2 trillion dollars with about $400 billion set aside for increasing testing, getting people vaccinated and finding ways to reopen schools. What you see is a lot of focus on the need to get things moving.”