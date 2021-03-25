What is AFE? Local woman shares death of pregnant sister to raise awareness

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are two dates burned into Jessica Hobbs’ memory and calendar. One is AFE Awareness Day on March 27. The other is the day she lost her sister and her unborn nephew.

Hobbs’ sister Micki was full-term pregnant with a healthy baby, days away from being induced on Jan. 19, 2012. She never made it to that date.

Jessica with her late sister Micki (Courtesy: Jessica Dobbs)

“We played Words with Friends till about 11:45 at night, and about 2:45 in the morning, my brother-in-law called me panicking that he had found her,” Hobbs said. “She had passed in the bathroom.”

On Jan. 17, 2012, Hobbs lost her only sister to an amniotic fluid embolism or AFE — a rare and fatal birth complication. Her unborn son Mason did not survive either.

The loss was felt throughout the family.

“When you are expecting to bring life into the world and you end up losing two to something you’ve never heard of, the ripple effect that it has is excruciatingly hard. Everyone handles it so incredibly different,” Hobbs said.

She dealt with grief through taking action.

Courtesy: Jessica Dobbs

Hobbs has held the “Micki and Mason Memorial Crawfish Boil and Washer Tournament” for 5 years. She skipped this year because of COVID-19.

Overall, she’s raised more than $50,000 for the AFE Foundation, of which she is an event chair.

“Working with the foundation, it’s helped me actually grieve. I spent the first two years not really able to. I was catering and trying to take care of my family and avoid what I could. I like to care for people. It makes it easier sometimes. That’s another way people deal with their grief, so I delayed the process for a long time,” she said.

Hobbs also works as a family advocate with MoMMA’s Voices, a national coalition using its collective voice to reduce maternal complications in pregnancy and postpartum.

“Me and my sister spent a lot of time together… anything that I can do to not only keep her alive for myself, and for her daughter and for my family. It kind of fills that void for me, if I’m able to reach out and help somebody, because I know what it’s like to walk down that road.”

IN-DEPTH: CDC findings and AFE Patient Registry

AFE is characterized by acute and rapid collapse of the mother and/or baby as a result of an allergic-like reaction to amniotic fluid entering the maternal circulatory system, according to the foundation.

The AFE Foundation states that the complication occurs in 1 in 40,000 births. It’s currently unpreventable and unpredictable.

“Losing somebody to pregnancy is just so crushing. It’s nothing you can prepare for and it’s not something that people are educated on,” Dobbs said. “There are risks that we need to be aware of so that we know what we need to watch for.”

Dobbs wears a #ENDAFE t-shirt (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Dobbs holds a foundation pin next to her necklace with a picture of her sister (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

The CDC analyzed national data between 2011-2015 on pregnancy mortality and detailed data between 2013-2017 from 13 state maternal mortality review committees.

Their findings concluded that from 2011-2015, nearly 31% of pregnancy-related deaths happened during pregnancy, 36 percent happened at delivery or in the week after, and 33 percent happened one week to one year postpartum. In regards to amniotic fluid embolism (AFE), obstetric emergencies caused most deaths at delivery.

“I’ve been told, ‘That never happens, that never happens,’ but it does and that’s part of the problem, the awareness of it,” Dobbs said. “Not just for us to listen to our bodies when we feel something happening, but for the doctors to also take us seriously when we have concerns.”

To work toward prevention, the AFE Foundation joined into a formal collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston to create the first-of-its-kind “AFE Patient Registry.” This registry will allow for greater visibility into incidence rates, survival rates and commonalities among those affected.

Additionally, the registry will provide a comprehensive database that will be used as the basis for clinical research on AFE, including donated tissue and blood samples from victims. The registry’s website has a hotline people can call any time of the day if they’re interested.

On the AFE Foundation’s website, you can also find ways to show your support on social media as well as spread the word offline. The foundation sees the most donations on AFE Awareness Day.

Dobbs chooses that day to hold a virtual candle lighting ceremony.