What does it mean to ‘Carry the Load’ this Memorial Day?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Memorial Day approaching, an organization born in Texas wants you to know the meaning of the holiday.

“Carry the Load” says it’s more than a day off with barbecues.

Memorial Day honors fallen service members and first responders — “Carry the Load” is bringing awareness to that message by walking and cycling more than 15,000 miles in the U.S.

On Wednesday, they visited some spots in Austin.

One cyclist says the people they come across motivate them to continue on.

“Some of the mountains in Arizona and California were tough,” says cyclist Joseph Mason. “When you have someone that comes along and tells you to keep going and thanks you for what you’re doing — it’s encouragement.”

“Carry the Load” says it’s raised more than $26 million for organizations that support veterans and first responders.