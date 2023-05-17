AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) report obtained by KXAN outlines the more than 17,000 traffic stops and nearly 700 arrests DPS made in Travis County between March 30 and May 6.

On March 30, DPS began the Austin Violent Crimes Task Force (ACVTF) project to assist Austin Police (APD) with crime-curbing efforts amid an APD staffing shortage.

The program is currently on pause as troopers assist with border-protection efforts, but is expected to return.

Looking through a set of nearly 300 trooper arrests, the majority of arrests were for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. In about 70% of those cases, people also had more serious violations or warrants out for their arrests.

So in about 30% of those cases, marijuana possession was the only charge.

“We haven’t had a Class B marijuana charge since around the time COVID started,” said defense attorney Benjamin Gergen. “And now we’ve seen 5-10 in the last month alone. And again, those are cases where we’re basically guaranteeing a client we’re gonna get a dismissal.”

Note, we did get data on roughly 300 additional arrests, but troopers used a different reporting system in those cases that did not provide as specific violations information as set we used to reference the marijuana arrests.

Other arrests resulting from traffic stops include the following, according to the data:

DWI

Driving without a valid license

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Evading Arrest

Existing warrants for assault, weapons and drug charges

APD has repeatedly said DPS’ efforts have helped deter and reduce violent crime.

We reached out to DPS for the agency’s response to the data, as well as for clarification on certain parts of the report. We have not yet heard back.

KXAN is still sorting through the data, which includes arrest demographics, whether people were cited or given warnings, and details on special operations’ arrests. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.