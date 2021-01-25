What are the needs of Austin’s LGBTQIA+ community? The City wants to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is working to represent and understand the needs of the the LGBTQIA+ community and create its first official historical documentation in the city archives.

In order to effectively document the LGBTQIA+ community in Austin, a frequently under-represented population, the LGBTQIA+ Quality of Life survey will be available from now until April 30.

The City of Austin’s Equity Office and LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission are conducting survey together.

Those wanting to participate can find the survey online at shoutoutaustin.org and can expect the survey to take from 25 to 30 minutes. The survey asks Census-like questions and some questions, they warn, may be uncomfortable for participants to better understand the community. All responses will be anonymous.

The City of Austin emphasizes the importance of participation in making the community more inclusive.

“Every voice counts in documenting and better understanding the lives, experiences, and issues impacting Austin’s LGBTQIA+ communities,” the City says.