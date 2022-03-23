CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — For areas residing in “tornado alley,” where twisters are most prevalent, outdoor emergency sirens are a common sight and sound during extreme weather conditions.

But here in Central Texas, where tornadoes touching down are more of a rarity, those sirens are fewer and far between.

What are the benefits, drawbacks of outdoor emergency sirens?

In Austin, city officials have pivoted away from sirens and tapped into more tech-friendly resources. Juan Ortiz, director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management office, said the antiquity of these sirens cost more than their worth.

“I think advancements in technology play a big part in the direction that we’re moving towards warnings, and I think we can achieve the same objective as what an outdoor warning system would do by utilizing new technologies that allow us to disseminate information,” he said.

Those systems in place including Ready Central Texas, an app developed between the city and Travis County that releases notification alerts by ZIP code during emergencies and disasters.

But for other cities, such as Georgetown, sirens are viewed as a critical supplement to disaster alerts and mitigation efforts.

The city of Georgetown is one of few cities in Central Texas to operate emergency sirens. For people who work outside or are caught outside their homes during emergency scenarios, the sound acts as a warning to seek immediate shelter. Jack Daly, the city’s community services director, said that level of redundancy is a worthwhile additive in addition to local media, weather app notifications and updates from the National Weather Service.

The city installed them with funding courtesy of a federal grant more than a decade ago. He acknowledged the costs associated with year-round maintenance and upkeep but added their presence is a resource many residents seek out.

“It’s exposed to the elements all year round, and we’re expecting it to perform in pretty severe conditions. So they are a challenge to maintain,” he said. “But I think our community likes having them, and it is that stop gap. It’s a last-ditch effort to alert people.”

How do outdoor emergency sirens work?

For residents and those passing by to hear the emergency sirens, you have to be, you guessed it, outside for them to be heard. The sirens’ primary focus is alerting those not currently indoors to seek immediate shelter due to imminent threats, which could include tornadoes, flash flooding, a hazardous material spill or personal safety threat.

When it comes to triggering the sirens, Daly said those alarms are courtesy the National Weather Service. When severe weather conditions are in place, the NWS outlines a polygon on a map or a designated area where the potential for impact is most prevalent.

If a Tornado Warning is issued, any siren within that coverage scope is activated, without any trigger from city or municipality leaders.

“When that polygon is on a map, and our sirens are located within the National Weather Service’s alert area, they automatically go off,” he explained.

While Georgetown escaped Monday’s tornadoes virtually unscathed, its proximity to other areas in the tornado’s projected path triggered the sirens to go off Monday. That approximate 10-mile difference between Georgetown and Round Rock — one of the worst hit in the Austin metro Monday — shows the magnitude of tornadoes’ impact and the need for as many alert options as possible, Daly said.

“I think we did a good job alerting people in advance of the storm. I can’t speak highly enough about the National Weather Service, as well as local media, doing a great job getting the word out,” he said. “We’ve just been engaged with and trying to lend our support to our community partners who have been affected by the storm and wishing them a quick road to recovery.”

How can I stay connected during emergency situations?

Both Ortiz and Daly recommended residents sign up for alerts courtesy Warn Central Texas, a free emergency management system that allows community leaders to connect to residents via phone, text and email during disasters. Alerts can be customized by geographic area, and residents can sign up multiple addresses or phone numbers in the system.

But beyond alert notifications in the heat of the moment, officials stress the importance of having a plan in place in the event of an emergency. That includes retreating to the lowest level and most interior part of a building away from windows, crouching low to the ground and covering yourself with sturdy material or protecting your head and neck.

“Really the aim here is not just ‘did you hear the siren?’ or ‘did you get the notification?'” Ortiz said. “We need to make sure that we help our community know what to do.”