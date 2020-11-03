What actually happens if the presidential election is disputed?

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s election night. The polls have been closed for hour, and you’re up late.

Do you know who the next president is?

A majority of Americans, 66%, don’t think so, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll. Another 21% say they believe the uncertainly will extend more than a week.

With Donald Trump saying he wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose, what would happen if the election is disputed?

Turns out our Founding Fathers thought about this scenario.

First, the Constitution requires that we have a president on Inauguration Day, which is Jan. 20.

But before that happens, the states will have more than a month to count their ballots. This Electoral College will vote on Dec. 14th.

However, if there’s still a holdup, preventing either candidate from reaching 270 electoral votes, again the Constitution has a plan.

The 12th Amendment says in this case it’s up to the House of Representatives to elect the president, and the Senate to elect the vice president.

In the House, each state delegation gets one vote, meaning 26 votes are needed to win. In the senate, each senator gets a vote, meaning 51 are required to win.

This part comes with a twist though. It would be the new Congress seated at the beginning of January that would do the voting — not the current one.

What if that fails too?

The 20th Amendment says in this case the vice president-elect would act as president until a president is picked.

However, it’s likely that a vice-president elect wouldn’t be selected if the president-elect wasn’t selected either.

In this case, the Presidential Succession Act says the house speaker, then senate president, then a cabinet member (in that order) would serve as president until one is finally selected.