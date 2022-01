AUSTIN (KXAN) — The lockdown at Westwood High School was lifted Wednesday afternoon, following an Austin Police Department investigation in the area.

A Round Rock ISD spokesperson said APD was investigating a “threat” in the area. The northwest Austin school went on lockdown at 10:55 a.m.

Police told KXAN that officers responded to 12400 Mellow Meadow Drive for a welfare check.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.