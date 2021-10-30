WEEKEND READ: Man killed after daylong SWAT situation, Bastrop Halloween display criticized

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here are some of this week’s top stories from Central Texas, in case you missed them.

Deadly SWAT, many questions

A visit from the City of Austin for lawn care resulted in gunfire, a large house fire and an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in southwest Austin. The man involved was later taken to an area hospital where he died.

According to the Austin Police Department, the situation began around 9:16 a.m., when the Austin Code Department and APD officers visited a resident to serve a warrant in the 10600 block of Pinkney Lane. Code enforcement intended to conduct lawn maintenance after complaints of high weeds and grass.

“They attempted to cut the lawn for him, and this is the reaction they got,” APD officer Jose Mendez said Wednesday.

Below, find a timeline of events and more on the man involved.

Racially insensitive Halloween display?

A Halloween display in Bastrop, Texas, resulted in several complaints from residents who say the human-looking figure seen hanging from a rod too closely resembled a lynching.

“I was appalled,” said resident Michele Anderson, who confronted the business owner, Chris Sievert. “We went down there and tried to figure out what the deal was and tried to figure out what exactly it represented.”

But Sievert later added a sign to the display, reading: “Don’t be a Karen.”

Sievert said he didn’t mean to offend anyone and that if he’d known it would, he would’ve considered not putting it up. He said, however, that he wouldn’t take it down because “If I take it down, it’s like, ‘He was guilty.’ And I’m not.”

Antisemitic banners seen in Central Austin again

Days after an antisemitic banner was seen hanging over a bridge in central Austin, another hate message was seen in the same spot.

Residents and drivers in the area of Far West Boulevard and MoPac Expressway reported handwritten banners hanging on the Far West overpass advertising a website Tuesday afternoon.

“The protesters concluded their activities as a contingent of Austin Police officers arrived on scene,” Shalom Austin, a local Jewish nonprofit, said in a statement. “The goal of this group is to cause trouble, be as confrontational as possible, and attract attention.”

Shalom Austin warns the group could continue holding demonstrations in the coming days.