WEEKEND READ: Fire and ice, wild weather week in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From wildfires to a frozen wintry mix, we got a little bit of everything in Central Texas this week. As a cold front made its way into KXAN’s viewing area, it brought with it high winds and fire danger. That was followed by cold and slick conditions.

Controlled burn leads to wildfire in Bastrop County

A Tuesday wildfire in Bastrop County was likely caused by embers from a scheduled controlled burn at Bastrop State Park that moved outside its boundaries. The Rolling Pines Fire forced the evacuations of about 250 families, but no structures were damaged, and no one was hurt.

At the latest update, it was 87% contained and at more than 800 acres, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

The county and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have been drawing criticism from neighbors in the area, who said a prescribed burn shouldn’t have been done on such a windy day. TPWD stood by its decision earlier this week to carry out the burn, saying its team doesn’t conduct one unless it believes weather conditions are safe to do so, and the original plan met the safety standards for controlled burns.

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape, in turn, said in a Tuesday night press conference he supported TPWD officials in their decision to continue with the burn, saying the agency has the expertise and skilled personnel to make the right calls.

However, in a statement released Friday, Pape said TPWD didn’t ask for permission to carry out the burn on Tuesday, and the county didn’t give the agency permission to do so. He’s calling for TPWD to provide “a full accounting of what happened, what went wrong, what mistakes were made, what has been learned, and how what has been learned will be used to better protect the lives and property of our residents in the future.”

On Friday afternoon, there was another fire in the county along Highway 71 just east of McCallister, according to the Bastrop County OEM. The suspected cause was a blown trailer tire. The office clocked the fire at about two acres, and it was 100% contained by 7 p.m. Friday.

Judge Pape ordered a burn ban Friday. You can find the details on that burn ban here.

Schools close due to wintry weather, COVID-19

Some school districts have made the decision to close due to wintry weather that moved through the area. Others are also closing because of staff shortages due to COVID-19.

Blanco ISD was one of the districts that did not have classes Friday due to inclement weather. The district said the threat of icy road conditions and staff shortages led to the decision.

Meanwhile, other districts are pointing to COVID-19. Pflugerville Independent School District schools and offices will be closed Friday and Monday, the district said in a letter.

School leaders said staff members are out with COVID-19, and those remaining can’t properly cover classes, saying “the staff shortage has overwhelmed the district to the point that this closure is necessary.” PfISD said it does have additional minutes built into its schedule to accommodate for closures, and it won’t have to use its weather makeup days.

“It is important to stress that this is not a break or holiday, and we encourage everyone to stay home as much as possible. Remember, the last extended break led to this current surge. Please do not use this time to plan a trip or spend extended periods of time with people outside of your usual circle,” the district said.

Know the lingo for future storms

It’s something that we saw play out this week, the language for storm watches and warnings can be confusing.

After all, it can be 70 degrees outside, but you could be under a Winter Storm Watch. There could also be just a few clouds in the sky and you could be under a Tornado Watch. Understanding what a watch is and how it becomes a warning can be a little tricky.

In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explains the difference between a watch and a warning and why it is important to understand the difference.

