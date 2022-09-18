What happens to students who make threats towards schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the course of this week, several schools across Texas responded to threats made against the districts and students. Some arrests have been made in connection to the threats while others were investigated and deemed not credible.

Here’s what you missed this week.

9/13: Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools

Central Texas law enforcement agencies responded to threats at two local schools Tuesday.

Pflugerville Connally High School’s campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined it was a false report.

An anonymous phone call prompted additional security at Cedar Creek Elementary School in Eanes ISD, a district spokesperson told KXAN. The school day continued and students remained inside and safe, the district said.

9/14: Thorndale ISD cancels classes due to social media threat

The Thorndale Independent School District in Milam County said it canceled classes Wednesday after threatening comments were made on social media.

Schools have since been cleared by law enforcement, according to Superintendent Adam Ivy, and no threat was found. Law enforcement determined the threat was made online by a minor in Thorndale who is not a student in the district.

Thorndale ISD in Milam County said it canceled classes after threatening comments were made on social media. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Thorndale ISD in Milam County said it canceled classes after threatening comments were made on social media. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Thorndale ISD in Milam County said it canceled classes after threatening comments were made on social media. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Thorndale’s Chief of Police says charges will likely be filed against the minor that made the threat against the district. He could not specify what crimes exactly they could be facing in the near future.

9/15: Student arrested after threat at Akins High School

On Thursday, Austin ISD Police arrested a student after a threat was made at Akins Early College High School.

Austin ISD tweeted Friday that a juvenile student was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation—both felony charges.

“Please take a moment to remind your student that all threats are taken seriously and will be investigated. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority,” AISD said on Twitter.

‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools

“We weren’t entirely sure what was entirely going on but we sensed that increased level of security,” Roberto Ramirez, a senior at Akins High School and a member of the student newspaper, said.

Students also said the threats were disruptive and that dozens of parents showed up at the high school to pick up their kids.

“Students are reporting. Parents are reporting. And so that is really the positive point in all of this is that students know that it is OK to report, and they tell someone,” Celina Bley, the associate director of training and education with the Texas School Safety Center, said.

School threats: Law enforcement warns of severe punishment

Lt. Conor Mitchell with the Hutto Police Department said officers are trained to figure out if a threat is credible or not. Once a threat has been identified, they go through a process to figure out who’s responsible. He said even people who think a social media post can’t be tracked are wrong.

Hutto Police Chief Jefferey Yarbrough said the punishment depends on the level of the threat.

“If a person makes a threat to another individual, we can file on them for a terroristic threat,” said Yarbrough. “If they make a threat that puts the public or a substantial portion of the public in fear, we can take action against that which is a third-degree felony.”

The Texas Education Agency does track how many threats are reported to Texas’ 1,026 school districts on a yearly basis and what happens with those threats.