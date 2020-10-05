Weekend Gardener: Protecting your garden from fall pests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week on Weekend Gardener, John Dromgoole shows you how to protect your garden from pests in the fall.

Dromgoole says caterpillars can especially cause damage to leaves by eating away and leaving holes. He recommends removing them manually and using an insect-specific bacillus bacterial spray.

Nematodes can also cause damage to tomatoes.

“Don’t move soil from one bed to the other or on your garden tools or anything like that, because you’ll spread them easily,” he said.

He recommends solarizing the soil in the summertime.