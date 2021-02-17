WEDNESDAY LIVE BLOG: Power back on for some, still hundreds of thousands out as freezing rain hits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While power is starting to come back for some folks, there are still hundreds of thousands of people in Central Texas and another batch of freezing rain swept across the area overnight, re-freezing already treacherous roadways.

A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service in the Austin metro area is in place from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday due to another round of potential freezing rain and snow accumulation on the way. Originally, the warning was set to expire Thursday morning, but the NWS has since extended it.

6 a.m.

ERCOT sent an update via Twitter that 600,000 homes had the power turned back on as more generation returned to the power grid. They said there are still 2.7 million homes in Texas still in the dark.

Some generation is slowly returning.

ERCOT was able to direct utilities to restore 600,000 households last night.

2.7 million households still do not have power. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 17, 2021

5:50 a.m.

Viewer Michael Gully-Santiago sent in this video of what appears to be an electrical flash, possibly a transformer going out, near his home on Woodrow Avenue in central Austin. He said he was looking west toward Burnet Road when he caught the flash.

According to the Austin Energy outage map, that area of central Austin is experiencing an outage.

5:25 a.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation urged drivers to stay off the road Tuesday morning via Twitter as freezing rain makes roads slick on top of already poor conditions.

AVOID TRAVEL IF POSSIBLE. 5:15 a.m. – Freezing rain in the Austin area. Crews continue to keep roadways passable for first responders, essential workers and those with critical needs. If you must travel take it very slow. Stay safe. https://t.co/FA8rsTh6VJ #TxDOTwx #ATXtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) February 17, 2021

TxDOT says crews are trying to keep roads passable for first responders, essential workers and people with critical needs. If you have to travel, TxDOT says to do it slowly.

KXAN put together this tip sheet on how to drive on icy roads if you must. The main thing is to take it slow and be patient.

4:50 a.m.

Current outages and whether outages are trending higher or lower:

Austin Energy – 175,424 customers without power as of 4:50 a.m. Tuesday

Oncor – 44,968 customers without power as of 4:45 a.m. in Central Texas

Pedernales Electric Cooperative – UNAVAILABLE

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative – 16,131 customers without power as of 4:45 a.m. in Central Texas

Central Texas Electric Cooperative – 21,222 customers without power as of 4:45 a.m. in Central Texas

If you’re trying to view the Pedernales outage map, you will see that they say it is currently “unavailable” and that they are making updates. They tell people to check social media pages. Their last post was at 10:05 p.m. on Facebook.

4:30 a.m.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says they will resume flights at 1 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting. If they change their plans, we will let you know.

If you have a flight in or out of AUS after 1 p.m., contract the airline you booked with and check the status of your flight with them.

#AUSAlert: As of this evening, flights at AUS are planned to resume at 1 p.m. tomorrow, 2/17.



If you have a flight after 1 p.m., contact your airline to make sure the flight is still scheduled before traveling to the airport. Cancellations & delays are possible pending weather. pic.twitter.com/8W535vkFq0 — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) February 17, 2021

3:40 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said Tuesday was a “record breaking day” for calls for service.

In a tweet, ATCEMS said medics and staff responded to 1,323 calls Tuesday — including 31 traffic crashes with five rollovers, 38 carbon monoxide poisonings, 69 environmental exposures and 104 falls on ice.

#ATCEMS Incident Summary 2/16:



Today was another record breaking day, with #ATCEMSMedics & communications staff responding to 1,323 calls for service.

Austin, we know you're tired & cold, but we're almost out of the woods! Please help us help you, by staying home & staying safe! pic.twitter.com/lgdRL7XURd — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 17, 2021

3:15 a.m.

Latest power outage numbers in Austin/Central Texas.

3:01 a.m.

The Cedar Park Police Department is dealing with the same phone line issues as Tuesday night, which is affecting its 911 line, according to a tweet.

CPPD says all 911 calls are being routed to Williamson County and then directed back to Cedar Park.

🚨📞📞🚨

We are experiencing the same phone line issues as last night.



**Please note, when the lines go down:



9-1-1 calls are being routed to Wilco who can get directly in contact with us.



There is no admin/ non-emergency line available. — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) February 17, 2021

2:30 a.m.

A view of the Austin skyline from the Congress Bridge. (Todd Bailey/KXAN)

The Austin skyline looks darker on Wednesday morning during Central Texas’ fourth winter storm over the last week.

As the energy crisis continues throughout the state and millions are without power, the Downtown Austin Alliance asked owners and operators of the largest downtown buildings and construction sites to turn off unnecessary lighting and equipment Tuesday to conserve energy.

1:34 a.m.

The Hays County Office of Emergency Services has an update for its COVID-19 vaccine schedule.

pic.twitter.com/YJWhnkKBIH — Hays County Office of Emergency Services (@hays_oem) February 17, 2021

12:59 a.m.

Precipitation rates are increasing. 0.50" of ice now possible overnight in some areas, including Austin. This would add tremendous weight to power lines and tree branches and cause additional power outages. — KXAN Weather (@KXAN_Weather) February 17, 2021

12:15 a.m.

Serious amount of water at the IMT at the Domain apartments in north Austin. A viewer sent this to KXAN Tuesday night, saying that residents have been waiting outside since before 9 p.m. due of the issue.