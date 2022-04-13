CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Less than a month after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes ripped across Central Texas, damaging hundreds of properties and costing millions in damages, a second round of severe weather made its way across the region Tuesday.

While many areas in the region reported ominous-looking clouds and thunderstorms, areas northeast of Austin — particularly Salado and Florence — took the brunt of the storm. Photos submitted by viewers highlighted debris strewn across roads, damaged properties and downed trees, while others captured images of hail the size of softballs landing in front of their homes.

Here’s a look back at the eye of the storm and the severe weather that made its way through the region Tuesday evening.