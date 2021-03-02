Weathering the Storm: The impact of the winter storm on mental health

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For many Central Texans, the power is back on and water is flowing in their homes. For some, however, the emotional distress from the winter storm lingers.

“I looked down at this chair that I keep by my door and it was white from the light of the moon, and my body froze,” Stephanie Vela Anderson said in a Facebook message. “At that moment when I looked at that chair and thought it was snow, I was reintroduced to the effects a traumatic experience can have on your body.”

David Peters, an episcopal priest at Saint Joan of Arc Episcopal Church in Pflugerville, wrote a message on social media that read in part: “We were powerless, literally. I’ve also felt fear symptoms— fear to go places, to leave the house.”

“You are not alone,” Dr. Joanne Sotelo, a psychiatrist at Baylor, Scott & White Round Rock at the Mental Health Clinic said.

Just last week, Sotelo said calls have shot up 30%. Sotelo said there are steps people can take to heal.

“A good way to tell your brain that things are OK is getting back to our routine in an almost exaggerated way,” she said as one suggestion.

She recommends building structure when it comes to your daily routine, reassuring yourself you are safe and start to connect with loved ones. Those are just some of the ways Sotelo said you can begin to move forward.

While it may seem hard to get back into a routine, Sotelo said this is critical to help you recover. She also said to be patient. It may take you or your loved ones a little longer to start feeling normal again, and that is OK. If you do feel like you need professional help, make sure to contact your doctor.

“I definitely feel a sense of peace and calm coming,” Anderson said.

If you or a loved one need to speak to someone right now, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or call Integral Care’s 24/7 Helpline at 512-472-HELP (4357). Both numbers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes how a natural disaster can take a toll on some, including children.

After the storm, the CDC suggests: