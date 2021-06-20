Weather in July and beyond in Central Texas: What to expect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Climate Prediction Center just released their updated weather outlook for July and early indications suggest the weather will be “normal” next month in Central Texas.

Climate Prediction Center July Temperature Outlook

Climate Prediction Center July Precipitation Outlook

What is normal?

July is typically our 2nd hottest month of the year behind August with average highs close to 97 degrees with average lows around 75.

July’s Average High: 96.6

July’s Average Low: 75.0

July is also usually our 2nd driest month of the year behind February with average rainfall of 1.96″ — which is only slightly wetter than February with 1.89″ of rain.

July’s Average Rainfall: 1.96″

Typically we get 10 days in July at or above 100 degrees.

Last July we had 20 days with temperatures at or above 100.

2011 was one of the hottest Julys in recent memory with 29 out of the 31 days reaching 100 degrees or higher.

Do we need rain?

As of Sunday June 20, Austin at Camp Mabry has a year-to-date rainfall surplus of 0.45″. This means we don’t need more rain than normal in July, but we still need near normal rainfall.

Beyond July

The Climate Prediction Center also released an updated three-month outlook for July through September.

Climate Prediction Center Temperature Outlook July – September

Climate Prediction Center Precipitation Outlook July – September

As you can see, we’re expecting near normal temperatures for those three hot months, but slightly higher odds leaning toward wetter than normal conditions.