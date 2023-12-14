AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Disaster Relief Network is ending 2023 with less than half the staff it started with.

That’s because for the second time this year, the nonprofit had to let go of some of its employees.

It’s a decision ADRN Executive Director Dwight Bailey said was not easy.

“You realize that these folks essentially are going through their own crisis now as they have to transition,” Bailey said. “This is our family. So it was very difficult.”

‘Bring hope into crisis’

From picking up debris after the ice storm to helping those impacted by the Cedar Park fire, ADRN was there.

Bailey said they’ve responded to 115 disasters this year alone.

“Our mission is to bring hope into crisis, particularly with natural disasters,” he said. “Support some of the physical, emotional and spiritual needs that they have.”

Bailey said this year challenged the organization when it comes to funding.

“If we can’t help ourselves, we aren’t going to be to help other people,” he said.

Humanitarian medical organization, Direct Relief, found that 41% of charitable givers are less likely to donate at the end of 2023 because they already did during emergencies.

“It’s traditionally a time when a big proportion of all charitable giving occurs between Thanksgiving day and New Year’s and it remains unclear until we get through it how it’s going to go this year. But we’re hopeful that people who are in a position to give will step forward and support causes that they care about,” said Thomas Tighe, the CEO of Direct Relief.

As a result of low funding, ADRN let go of 40% of their staff back in April.

They had to do another round of layoffs this week as well.

“Unfortunately, we have had to do another reduction in force, which is approximately 30% of our of our current staff,” Bailey said.

It’s brought their workforce down from 59 people earlier this year to now 20.

Bailey said small donations on a more regular basis would make a big difference and help them throughout the year.

Ways to donate

The following are ways to support ADRN:

Despite the staff changes from within, Bailey said the mission remains the same.

“We will see this through and we’re going to continue to make a difference and help people out greatly,” he said.