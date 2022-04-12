AUSTIN (KXAN) — We didn’t say dogs, but when we asked for photos of pets in bluebonnets, that’s pretty much what we expected.
That’s why we were pleased to get an email from Norman Aronsen, whose friend tagged him in our Facebook post. Aronsen packed up his reptiles and headed to the H-E-B in Bastrop, where there is a small area of bluebonnets next to the parking lot.
The results are magnificent.
“The small reptile is Daisy – a bearded dragon. The large one is Ikora, a blue tegu,” Aronsen kindly explained in his email. Here are the photos Aronsen captured:
We love your dogs in bluebonnets too, though. I mean, come on. Who doesn’t love a puppy in bluebonnets? Here are some of those, in case you were wondering:
And we can’t leave out our feline friends. Meet Hazel, who is not a reptile: