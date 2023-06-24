AUSTIN (KXAN) — During record high temperatures, Central Texas blood provider We Are Blood says they are seeing a donation shortage.

The blood provider said they’re asking for any blood donations including an urgent need for Type O.

Blood and platelet donations drop every summer because of vacations and fewer mobile drives at schools, according to the nonprofit. But the need for blood transfusions remains high.

“The season’s early stretch of extreme heat has likely contributed to a shortage of donors, compounding the usual dip in donors every summer,” We Are Blood said.

The nonprofit said it needs 200 donors daily to meet hospital and medical center needs. We Are Blood provides blood to over 50 medical centers in 10 counties.

To donate, people can schedule appointments online or by calling 512-206-1266. Donation centers are in central Austin, south Austin, Round Rock and Cedar Park.