AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin nonprofit We Are Blood is encouraging blood donations this month with a sweet reward for donors: a free box of Girl Scout cookies.

The blood center said canceled blood drives during the ice storm led to an urgent need to refill its blood supply. Operations closed for two days and 12 donor drives were canceled during the ice storm.

“We need to collect at least 200 whole blood donations and 40 platelet units every single day,” spokesperson Nick Canedo said. “So those closures meant hundreds of donations lost for Central Texas patients.”

The top needs are O-negative and O-positive whole blood, Canedo said.

The giveaway runs through the end of February. Available flavors are Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites, Peanut Butter Patties and Adventurfuls.

Donations and platelets are used daily for transfusion needs to treat cancer, trauma patients and pediatric transplant patients, a release said. We Are Blood supplies 50 Central Texas hospitals and medical facilities.

We Are Blood is supporting Girl Scouts of Central Texas through the giveaway.

Donors can schedule appointments online or call 512-206-1266. Donation centers are located on Slaughter Lane and Lamar Boulevard in Austin. Other locations are on North Mays Street in Round Rock and Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park.