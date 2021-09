AUSTIN (KXAN) — A water rescue at Lake Travis has switched to recovery mode after a swimmer was unable to be found Monday evening.

Several area fire departments and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 1505 Hurst Creek Road on Lake Travis at around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a swimmer who went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Despite extensive search, including STARFlight air rescue, the search was ended and turned over to law enforcement.