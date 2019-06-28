Watch out! Kyle residents report scam phone calls from phony police officers

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department is warning residents of reports from citizens that they’re receiving calls from someone pretending to be a KPD officer and demanding money.

According to police, the caller or callers are demanding immediate payment for outstanding warrants via gift cards.

The department says that it is not conducting a telephone warrant service at this time and it does not solicit payment via gift cards.

If you have any concerns, you’re asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at (512) 268-3232.

