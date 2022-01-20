WATCH: Light sleet, snow flurries spotted in Central Texas

Top video courtesy of Vanessa Peña, shot in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While it wasn’t a full-blown snow day for everyone in Central Texas, we still got our occasional shock of winter weather Thursday. Reports of sleet, freezing rain and even some snow flurries poured in from across Central Texas along with photos and videos.

Here’s a compilation of all those sights submitted by KXAN viewers.

A few people sent in videos of snow flurries in the Hill Country. This one’s from Chris Peckham in Burnet.

Icicles started forming on cars in south Austin.

Wintry mix was also caught on video in Bastrop.

KXAN’s Brianna Hollis shot this video from North Lamar Boulevard in Austin. The soft sound of the sleet pellets is almost like ASMR if you close your eyes.

KXAN’s Will DuPree also shot this video in Austin.

Below are some more weather photos sent to the KXAN team.

  • Sleet on trampoline in Buda on Jan. 20, 2022 (Courtesy: Ciara)
  • Sleet in Wimberley, Texas on Jan. 20, 2022 (Courtesy: C. Duncan)
  • Sleet in Wimberley, Texas on Jan. 20, 2022 (Courtesy: C. Duncan)
  • Sleet in Wimberley, Texas on Jan. 20, 2022 (Courtesy: C. Duncan)
  • Some sleet accumulation on a roof in Buda, Texas on Jan. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Steve Weeden)
    Some sleet accumulation on a roof in Buda, Texas on Jan. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Steve Weeden)

If you’d like to submit your own weather photos and videos, email us at reportit@kxan.com.

