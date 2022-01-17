WATCH: Leander celebrates 1st MLK Day Parade and Street Festival

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Leander celebrated its first MLK Day parade and street festival to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday morning.

Organizers and attendees called the event a success with a strong turnout from the community. City officials said the free event was centered around the theme of “Community Unity – Bright & Bold.”

“It warms my heart because it’s been a long time coming. When I first moved to Leander, I was not comfortable. Definitely it’s progress. I can go into the store and see people that look like me — when I first moved out here that wasn’t the case,” a Leander resident said Monday.

Communities across Central Texas celebrated the civil rights icon Monday with marches, parades and acts of service.

