WATCH: Funeral for slain San Marcos police officer Thursday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The funeral for a San Marcos police officer killed in the line of duty in April 2020 is taking place Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in Austin.

Officer Justin Putnam was killed in an ambush-style shooting after he and two other officers responded to a domestic violence call April 18, 2020 at a San Marcos apartment complex.

The pandemic led to a more than year-long delay for the funeral service.

It’s being held at Shoreline Church in Austin. We have a livestream provided by the church so people can watch the funeral below:

A public memorial service for Putnam was held one year after the shooting at Five Mile Dam Park in San Marcos.

Full law enforcement honors will take place on the lawn outside the church following the service, and an internment ceremony will be held privately.