AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire involving a large truck in southeast Austin shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road on Monday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene with assistance from TCSO.

KXAN viewer Brian McKinney sent a video of the truck engulfed in flames near a gas station Monday in the 7600 block of Bluff Springs Road.

In the video, large plumes of smoke can be seen rolling into the sky as firefighters put out the flames.