BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were injured after a warehouse containing explosives caught fire in Burnet County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Both people are expected to live. The building near 2045 County Road 115 contained C4 and Thermite, BCSO said.

People were working around the explosives when “suddenly” the room burst into flames after a large explosion. The fire is being allowed to burn itself out, BCSO said.

One person was airlifted with burn injuries to San Antonio. Another person was taken to Seton Williamson County with smoke inhalation, BCSO said.

The Cassie Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters will stay at the scene through the night into Thursday. At this time, neighbors aren’t evacuated.

The roadway will be closed until Thursday, BCSO said.