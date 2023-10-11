CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – The Leander Independent School District placed a math teacher at Vista Ridge High School on administrative leave last month after learning about a potential inappropriate relationship between the student and the teacher, the school’s principal said in a letter to parents Tuesday.

According to the letter, the district received information about the alleged relationship on Sept. 5.

Principal Paul Johnson said in the letter the district placed the teacher on leave the same day, pending an investigation from Cedar Park Police. The letter said police have filed charges but the principal did not disclose further details, citing privacy concerns and the ongoing investigation.