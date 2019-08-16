Visit KXAN’s mobile newsroom at the Round Rock Express game Saturday

(KXAN/Josh Hinkle)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you have a story idea? KXAN wants to hear it.

KXAN anchors Robert Hadlock and Sydney Benter and sports anchor Roger Wallace will be at the KXAN Mobile Newsroom Saturday at Dell Diamond, at the first base outer concourse.

The Round Rock Express play Oklahoma City starting at 6:05 p.m.

Stop by, take a picture and share your thoughts about what’s going on where you live!

The KXAN Mobile Newsroom will also provide information to families about the mental wellness and safety of children and teenagers as many of them head back to school.

KXAN News will launch an innovative community project called “Save Our Students” Sunday, Aug. 18.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

