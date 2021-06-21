Visit ‘Fortlandia’: A new, interactive art installation near downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An interactive art installation is coming to Austin this week at the Butler Hike and Bike Trail along Lady Birdy Lake.

Fortlandia is a collection of forts designed by local architects, designers and artists designed to spark imagination and an appreciation for art and nature. The project will move to the southeast side of the hike and bike trail on Friday, June 25 at Lakeshore Park.

Visitors to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center may have seen Fortlandia two years ago.

This specific concept was designed by Mark Odom Studio’s , and is derived from the game “pickup sticks.” The layered materials are meant to create multiple, unique ways for people to tunnel, crawl and discover the space around them.

Where to find Fortlandia