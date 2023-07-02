CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Community members hosted a vigil Sunday evening to commemorate the life of Akira Ross, a Black queer woman shot and killed in Cedar Park last month.

Attendees gathered at the Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church in Cedar Park Sunday evening to honor and celebrate her life and legacy. Equality Texas described Ross, 24, as “a joyful, funning, caring young woman” who enjoyed videogames, reading books and spending time in the water.

Community members hosted a vigil Sunday evening to commemorate the life of Akira Ross, a Black, queer woman shot and killed in Cedar Park last month. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

“She enjoyed playing pranks on her friends and family, cooking steaks for her partner, vlogging about her life, and making people feel safe,” a post from Equality Texas announcing the vigil read in part. “Rest in power, Akira.”

The vigil followed continued calls from community members and LGBTQ+ advocates to classify Ross’ killing as a hate crime. Cedar Park Police arrested 23-year-old Bradley Stanford last month, who was charged with first-degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing.

“Akira’s murder was senseless. And we use that word a lot about murders, but this one just feels so much more especially senseless,” Cedar Park Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin said June 22 during a Cedar Park City Council meeting. “And I think part of what is so hard for members of our community is that sense that maybe there was a motive there and they realize that it could just as well be them — whether it’s because they’re Black or they’re a woman or they’re queer, or they’re just in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong person.”