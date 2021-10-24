Vigil for man shot, killed in Martindale to be held Sunday

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A vigil for a man who was shot and killed outside of a home in Martindale on Oct. 11 is expected to be held Sunday evening.

Family of Adil Dgoughi and their attorney will join community members of the local organization Mano Amiga in the neighborhood where the shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. in memory of him.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of suspect Terry Turner Friday, who is accused of shooting and killing Dgoughi while he was parked outside of his house.

Turner was booked on a $150,000 bond, but has since bonded out of jail.

Family and friends of Dgoughi also gathered for a vigil at the Texas State Capitol Saturday evening.

Sunday’s vigil will be at the corner of Highway 80 and Thomas Drive in Caldwell County.