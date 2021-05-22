PEC-and-Toyota

Viewer shares photos/video of significant damage from Fayette County’s observed tornado Wednesday

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SWISS ALP, Texas (KXAN) — While the National Weather Service is still working to determine the track and intensity of the observed tornado in Fayette County earlier this week, KXAN is still receiving damage reports from viewers.

That included these photos from Tami Sladek sent in on Saturday, which is the first significant damage report KXAN has received from the storm.

  • (Report It/Tami Sladek)
  • (Report It/Tami Sladek)
  • (Report It/Tami Sladek)

The National Weather Service has not yet had access to see this damage in person because it’s on private property.

KXAN Meteorologist Nick Bannin observed tree debris and damage when he was in Fayette County Wednesday — in line with what the NWS’ storm survey team saw that day.

Plywood was used to cover up some damage at the United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swiss Alp.

Wet conditions prevented the NWS’ team from exploring further so they planned to examine photos of areas they weren’t able to observe to make a determination on the damage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 68°
Periods of Rain, Windy
Periods of Rain, Windy 80% 78° 68°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 78° 67°

Monday

79° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 79° 69°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 70°

Wednesday

86° / 71°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 86° 71°

Thursday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 88° 72°

Friday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 89° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
68°

69°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
69°

70°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

75°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
75°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
76°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
77°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

9 PM
Showers
30%
73°

73°

10 PM
Showers
30%
73°

72°

11 PM
Showers
30%
72°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss