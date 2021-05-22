Viewer shares photos/video of significant damage from Fayette County’s observed tornado Wednesday

SWISS ALP, Texas (KXAN) — While the National Weather Service is still working to determine the track and intensity of the observed tornado in Fayette County earlier this week, KXAN is still receiving damage reports from viewers.

That included these photos from Tami Sladek sent in on Saturday, which is the first significant damage report KXAN has received from the storm.

(Report It/Tami Sladek)

(Report It/Tami Sladek)

(Report It/Tami Sladek)

The National Weather Service has not yet had access to see this damage in person because it’s on private property.

KXAN Meteorologist Nick Bannin observed tree debris and damage when he was in Fayette County Wednesday — in line with what the NWS’ storm survey team saw that day.

Plywood was used to cover up some damage at the United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swiss Alp.

Wet conditions prevented the NWS’ team from exploring further so they planned to examine photos of areas they weren’t able to observe to make a determination on the damage.