Rain refills the San Gabriel River after three days of rain from Aug. 17-20. (Courtesy: Taylor Kellogg • Graphic created by Christopher Adams, KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Amid a historically hot and dry summer, Central Texas faces its wettest week in months – and potentially our longest-lasting rain event since October of last year.

As we brace for the impacts of expected daily downpours and thunderstorms, some parts of our viewing area are feeling the effects of last week’s round of showers.

The San Gabriel River is one of several Texas waterways reeling from a lack of rain this summer, but saw a substantial refilling last week after three days of rain. KXAN viewer Taylor Kellogg sent us before and after photos, taken Aug. 17 and Aug. 20.

