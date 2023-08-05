DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A security camera belonging to Rex Mitchell in Dripping Springs caught footage of a possible dust devil lifting pool umbrellas Thursday.

About nine seconds into the video, there is a little spin-up in the water.

KXAN Meteorologist Nick Bannin said it was likely a dust devil.

Dust devils happen when intense surface heat causes a column of rising air, which then starts spinning due to the earth’s rotation.

They can reach speeds of up to 75 miles per hour but form when there aren’t any clouds in the sky.

