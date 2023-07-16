AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, a KXAN viewer said she saw a family of foxes playing on the St. Edward’s University campus.

“I witnessed a treat this morning at work on campus. This family of grey foxes played in the street for 30 minutes,” Danielle Ostos, the viewer who filmed the foxes, said.

According to the Texas Wildlife Association, there are three types of foxes that live in Texas:

Swift or Kit Fox: Lives in the northwestern part of the state

Lives in the northwestern part of the state Red Fox: Lives in the eastern and central parts of the state

Lives in the eastern and central parts of the state Gray Fox: Found statewide and is the most common

TWA said depending on the type, foxes could live anywhere from three to 10 years.

According to TWA, foxes can have anywhere from one to seven babies, or kits, usually an average of three to four kits per litter in the springtime.

“After about three months, they will come out of the dens and learn to hunt for their own food by watching their mother,” TWA said. “The kits are born in the spring and will stay together until fall when they will go out into the world on their own.”